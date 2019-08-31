Saturday, August 31, 2019  | 29 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Violence

Karachi man kills eight-year-old child for refusing to beg: police 

3 hours ago
 

A man killed his eight-year-old child in Karachi’s Korangi because he didn’t want to beg any more. 

The police said that the suspect, identified as Sarwar, would make his youngest son, Kashan, beg on roads. Kashan had four other brothers and the family lived in Ilyas Goth.

Kashan’s mother said that her husband had taken their child and they didn’t return for three days. When Sarwar came back, he was holding Kashan’s body, she added.

Sarwar has confessed to killing his son and identified his accomplices as his brother-in-law and a friend. They have been accused of hitting Kashan routinely. He claimed that he was under the influence of drugs when he strangled his son.

The police have registered a case against them.

TOPICS:
Karachi Murder
 
