Karachi man killed during shootout between police and suspect

A man died on August 12 during an exchange of fire between the police and a suspect in Karachi’s Muhammadi Chowk within the jurisdiction of the Pirabad police station.

The deceased was identified as Hafiz Adeel who lived in Mianwali. Adeel had come to Karachi to visit his sister for Eid.

A man who witnessed the incident shot a video, in which Adeel’s body is shown lying on the floor, his Eid kurta covered in blood. He said the police were chasing a suspect and shot Adeel by mistake. The suspect, identified as Ali Akbar, is being dragged by the police in the video.

The police, however, said that the suspect shot Adeel. Akbar was arrested in an injured condition.

