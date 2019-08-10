Karachi man arrested for killing wife’s ‘boyfriend’

A man, identified as Amjad Hussain, was arrested on Friday for the murder of a businessman named Adnan Nasir in Karachi’s Ibrahim Hyderi.

On August 3, the police found Nasir’s body in a sack and termed it a ‘blind case’.

After investigation, they found that Nasir’s neighbor Hussain had killed him. They interrogated Hussain and found that he got his wife to call Nasir to the murder site where he and a friend killed him. The woman was arrested for her involvement in the murder.

Hussain confessed to killing Nasir because he was having an affair with his wife. Nasir was choked to death, DSP Jaffer Hussain said.

The police are searching for the other suspect, Adnan Amir.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.