Karachi man approaches court over city’s fly infestation

Karachi’s fly infestation has worried people so much that a person approached the Sindh High Court to make sure that the authorities do something to solve the problem.

Swarms of flies have invaded Karachi following the recent spell of monsoon rains during Eidul Azha. The city’s situation deteriorated because streets and roads were inundated, mounds of garbage continued to pile up, and animal waste wasn’t disposed of properly.

A petition was filed on Tuesday. It says that the Sindh government, Karachi mayor, and chairmen of all six districts have not been playing their role in cleaning the city. People have to brush off flies from everything and it has made everyone’s lives quite difficult, it adds.

The petitioner even claims that diseases, such as dengue and Congo viruses, have become common because the administration doesn’t have a proper garbage and offal disposal system. The situation will become worse if nothing is done.

The court should order the Sindh government and city government to fumigate the city, the petition asks.

