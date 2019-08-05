Monday, August 5, 2019  | 3 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Environment

Karachi, Hyderabad to receive rain before Eid

1 min ago
 

Photo: Online

Karachi, Hyderabad, and Sukkur are expected to receive rainfall on August 10 and August 11, according to the Flood Forecasting Division of the Pakistan Meteorological Department. 

Heavy rain is expected in South Balochistan, and South Punjab.

The rain is expected just before Eidul Azha. Pakistan will celebrate Eid on August 12.

Related: Government announces four days off for Eidul Azha

Pakistan’s government has announced four holidays for Eidul Azha from August 12 to August 15. The four days from Monday to Thursday have been declared public holidays, according to a notification issued by the interior ministry. The notification said that Saturday, August 17, will be a working day.

Eidul Azha is celebrated to commemorate the sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim (AS).

In line with the tradition of Prophet Ibrahim (AS), Muslims across the world slaughter animals as a sacrifice for Allah. The meat of sacrificed animals is distributed among relatives and the poor.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
hyderabad Karachi Rain
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
rain, Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Eidul Azha, Bakra Eid
 
MOST READ
Karachi, prepare for another two days of rain
Karachi, prepare for another two days of rain
Watch: Flooding causes Karachi's M9 motorway to shut down
Watch: Flooding causes Karachi’s M9 motorway to shut down
House of Farooq Sattar's media coordinator ransacked in Karachi
House of Farooq Sattar’s media coordinator ransacked in Karachi
Karachi cop stops traffic and hearts with his good looks
Karachi cop stops traffic and hearts with his good looks
Heavy monsoon rains continue to batter Karachi
Heavy monsoon rains continue to batter Karachi
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.