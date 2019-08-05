Karachi, Hyderabad to receive rain before Eid

Karachi, Hyderabad, and Sukkur are expected to receive rainfall on August 10 and August 11, according to the Flood Forecasting Division of the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

Heavy rain is expected in South Balochistan, and South Punjab.

The rain is expected just before Eidul Azha. Pakistan will celebrate Eid on August 12.

Related: Government announces four days off for Eidul Azha

Pakistan’s government has announced four holidays for Eidul Azha from August 12 to August 15. The four days from Monday to Thursday have been declared public holidays, according to a notification issued by the interior ministry. The notification said that Saturday, August 17, will be a working day.

Eidul Azha is celebrated to commemorate the sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim (AS).

In line with the tradition of Prophet Ibrahim (AS), Muslims across the world slaughter animals as a sacrifice for Allah. The meat of sacrificed animals is distributed among relatives and the poor.

