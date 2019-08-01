Karachi cop stops traffic and hearts with his good looks

A Karachi traffic police officer has become an unlikely internet sensation after pictures of him posing in his uniform went viral on social media.

People couldn’t stop swooning over him, with some actually ready to commit crimes in order to get his attention.

One woman wrote on Facebook: Kahan pe hota hai yeh mai zara wahan ja ke signal tor k aati hun (Where can I find him? I’ll go and skip the traffic light there there).

A Facebook page Akhbaar shared his pictures and received 1.7k reactions, 538 comments and 1.2k shares.

But before you break out the jokes, it isn’t just women willing to break the law for his attention. Men also expressed their willingness to “get in trouble”. One man wrote: “I wouldn’t be mad agar yei meri challan kartay (I wouldn’t be mad if he issued me a challan)”.

Some people even told everyone to calm down with their comments.

The policeman, Waqar Ali Sanjwani, says he gets a lot compliments from strangers while he’s on duty and likes the attention.

“I love my job as a police officer, but also have a passion for modeling,” he admitted to SAMAA TV, adding that he is lucky to be doing both.

Sanjwani has done photo shoots for his friends but has yet to do modeling for brands. He says he hasn’t taken official permission from the police department for modeling.

In April 2018, a video of him stopping traffic to rescue a cat went viral on social media. People are now saying that he is just not a handsome face, but has a good heart too.

