Karachi chokes as work on sewerage pipeline underway at Metropole

Karachi is no stranger to traffic jams.

On Monday, people were stuck in traffic for countless hours on the city’s main artery, Sharae Faisal, as a broken sewerage line is being fixed at Metropole.

The sewerage line was damaged after heavy monsoon rains in the metropolis last week.

Areas around Governor House, II Chundrigar, MA Jinnah and Hasrat Mohani Road witnessed bumper-to-bumper traffic.

The flow of traffic on the route from Empress Market to Burnes Road has been affected too.

KWSB spokesperson Rizwan Haider says the sewerage line will be laid by tonight. “It will provide relief to the residents of Saddar and help the drainage system,” he said.

The maintenance work, he said, will continue till Tuesday.

