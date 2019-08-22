K-Electric points to hazardous TV, internet cables on its poles

K-Electric Chief Distribution Officer Amer Zia informed on Thursday Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani of hazardous TV and internet cables on K-Electric poles in Karachi.

He met the Karachi commissioner at his office with regard to the power utility’s widely announced move to clear away the TV and internet cables, illegal light switches and other equipment encroaching on KE infrastructure.

KE has already published public notices alerting all the stakeholders that these encroachments damage KE infrastructure, impede operations and maintenance, and are a major public safety hazard since they bypass electrical safety mechanisms.

“Per early findings, both internet cables and illegal light switches are the underlying cause for many of the incidents that occurred during the recent rains and thus in the interest of public safety, KE is taking strict action against such encroachments,” said a statement issued by the power utility.

The meeting was attended by Karachi Municipal Corporation representatives, and officials of district governments and various internet and TV cable associations.

Zia shared with the participants that these internet and TV cable wires and associated booster devices are energized and dangerous. He emphasized that in the interest of public safety, these wires must be removed with immediate effect.

KE had earlier given a deadline of August 19 to all internet and cable service providers to remove their equipment from its poles.