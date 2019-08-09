K-Electric has to pay Karachi electrocution victims’ families compensation

NEPRA says K-Electric should monetarily compensate the families of the people who were electrocuted to death in Karachi on July 29 and 30.

A spokesperson for the power regulatory authority said that NEPRA has ordered K-Electric to pay the victims’ families.

It has also directed K-Electric to take every possible step to ensure this doesn’t happen again. Twenty people were killed during the last spell of rain in Karachi. NEPRA sent a team to Karachi to investigate what happened and whether K-Electric was at fault.

The team concluded that the power provider was responsible for the people’s deaths because they were all electrocuted. It said K-Electric’s negligence and incompetence was at fault.

It has not been capable of supplying safe and uninterrupted electricity to the people of Karachi, read the report.

During its visit, the team visited multiple areas in Karachi as well as K-Electric’s office. It also spoke to the families of the electrocution victims.

