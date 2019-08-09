Friday, August 9, 2019  | 7 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

K-Electric has to pay Karachi electrocution victims’ families compensation

2 hours ago
 

Photo: Online

NEPRA says K-Electric should monetarily compensate the families of the people who were electrocuted to death in Karachi on July 29 and 30.

A spokesperson for the power regulatory authority said that NEPRA has ordered K-Electric to pay the victims’ families.

It has also directed K-Electric to take every possible step to ensure this doesn’t happen again. Twenty people were killed during the last spell of rain in Karachi. NEPRA sent a team to Karachi to investigate what happened and whether K-Electric was at fault.

The team concluded that the power provider was responsible for the people’s deaths because they were all electrocuted. It said K-Electric’s negligence and incompetence was at fault.

Related: NEPRA says K-Electric responsible for 20 rain-related deaths in Karachi

It has not been capable of supplying safe and uninterrupted electricity to the people of Karachi, read the report.

During its visit, the team visited multiple areas in Karachi as well as K-Electric’s office. It also spoke to the families of the electrocution victims.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
K-Electric Karachi
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Karachi’s crime too dangerous to report surfaces in cop’s fiction
Karachi’s crime too dangerous to report surfaces in cop’s fiction
culture
 
 
 
 
 
Omar Shahid Hamid, Karachi, karachi crime, book review, the fix, cricket, crime, cricket corruption
 
MOST READ
House of Farooq Sattar's media coordinator ransacked in Karachi
House of Farooq Sattar’s media coordinator ransacked in Karachi
Karachi police arrest man behind 35-hour Saddar mobile mall heist
Karachi police arrest man behind 35-hour Saddar mobile mall heist
Watch: Two robbers loot grocery store in Lahore
Watch: Two robbers loot grocery store in Lahore
Kashmir no longer autonomous state as India revokes special status
Kashmir no longer autonomous state as India revokes special status
Karachi, Hyderabad to receive rain before Eid
Karachi, Hyderabad to receive rain before Eid
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.