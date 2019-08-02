Friday, August 2, 2019  | 29 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > News

Juveniles’ religion to be same as parents’: LHC judge

1 hour ago
 

A Lahore High Court judge remarked on Friday that juveniles will have the same religion as that of their parents.

The remarks by LHC’s Justice Tariq Saleem came during the hearing of a case pertaining to the confinement of a teenaged Christian girl, Muskan.

Nasira Bibi, the mother of the girl, said that she sent her 14-year-old daughter to a family to work as a domestic help.

The mother said Muskan was made to change her religion. She said she was also not being allowed to meet her daughter.

A judicial assistant appointed by the court said that a juvenile’s change of religion is not legally admissible.

The judge remarked that juveniles will have the same religion as that of their parents. However, he said that children may change their religion after they turn 18.

Justice Saleem also inquired how a girl younger than 15 years was hired as a domestic help and under which law she was restricted from meeting her parents.

Furthermore, the court ordered the authorities to hand over the girl to her parents.

 
TOPICS:
lahore high court religion
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Lahore High Court, Religion, Juveniles, LHC, minorities
 
MOST READ
Rawalpindi’s 'gold boy' Zafar Supari arrested
Rawalpindi’s ‘gold boy’ Zafar Supari arrested
Pakistanis can now get Canadian student visas in 20 days
Pakistanis can now get Canadian student visas in 20 days
Karachi, prepare for another two days of rain
Karachi, prepare for another two days of rain
Watch: Flooding causes Karachi's M9 motorway to shut down
Watch: Flooding causes Karachi’s M9 motorway to shut down
Watch: Maulana Tariq Jameel meets Prime Minister Imran Khan
Watch: Maulana Tariq Jameel meets Prime Minister Imran Khan
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.