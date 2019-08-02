Juveniles’ religion to be same as parents’: LHC judge

A Lahore High Court judge remarked on Friday that juveniles will have the same religion as that of their parents.

The remarks by LHC’s Justice Tariq Saleem came during the hearing of a case pertaining to the confinement of a teenaged Christian girl, Muskan.

Nasira Bibi, the mother of the girl, said that she sent her 14-year-old daughter to a family to work as a domestic help.

The mother said Muskan was made to change her religion. She said she was also not being allowed to meet her daughter.

A judicial assistant appointed by the court said that a juvenile’s change of religion is not legally admissible.

The judge remarked that juveniles will have the same religion as that of their parents. However, he said that children may change their religion after they turn 18.

Justice Saleem also inquired how a girl younger than 15 years was hired as a domestic help and under which law she was restricted from meeting her parents.

Furthermore, the court ordered the authorities to hand over the girl to her parents.