Justice Qazi Faez Isa challenges presidential reference against him

Justice Qazi Faez Isa approached the Supreme Court on Wednesday to challenge the presidential reference against him. He has asked the court to halt the proceedings in the Supreme Judicial Council till a verdict is given on his petition.

The judge, accompanied by his lawyer, submitted the petition at the Registrar’s Office himself.

He has also challenged the show-cause notice issued to him for writing a letter to the president asking him about the reference against him.

The petition says that the reference was filed on the basis of malafide intentions. A total of 13 respondents, including the Pakistan Bar Council and Supreme Court Bar Association, have been named as respondents in the 354-page petition.

On June 2, the government confirmed that references have been filed in the Supreme Judicial Council against judges for owning foreign assets.

A statement was issued by the law and justice ministry and the assets recovery unit, prime minister’s office. The unit receives complains with regard to existence of properties of Pakistanis abroad and is “duty bound to take appropriate action” once it receives a complaint. It received a complaint with respect to the foreign properties of three judges.

The recovery unit forwarded the complaint to the law and justice ministry. The assets recovery unit verified it and received “certified copies from the land registries of the relevant assets, which were duly attested by the High Commission of Pakistan in the UK and notarized in London”.

