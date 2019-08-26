Justice Isa challenges remarks against him in reference dismissal verdict 

Justice Qazi Faez Isa has challenged in the top court the Supreme Judicial Council’s observations against him in the verdict dismissing the reference against the judge for writing letters to President Arif Alvi.

The council had dismissed the reference on August 19. The SJC wrote in its order that the “private letters” written to the president by Justice Isa “ha[d] not been found by us to be serious or grave enough to constitute misconduct sufficient for his removal from the exalted office of a Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan”.

The judge, however, wants the remarks against him to be removed from the verdict.

“The council’s order states that the petitioner selectively reveals the truth, discloses without permission a private conversation, pretends ignorance about matters known to him, acts in bad taste, employees distasteful methods, unnecessarily dragging the prime minister and his different spouses and children into the matter, is presumptive, may have a sense of persecution, a sense of hounding, might have overstepped the sense of propriety, stress might have aggravated his sense of harassment and might have contributed towards outrunning of his discretion,” he writes in the petition.

He says that is “pyrrhic vindication” as the court “disparages, disbelieves and castigates” him, without even hearing his point of view. He claims that he has been “vilified and his reputation lies in tatters in the public eye”.

The judge said that he wasn’t even summoned or told about the council meeting on August 19 and had no idea about it. He claims that the court order was directly uploaded on the top court’s website, which is looked after by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa.

Justice Isa wants the reference to be dismissed on the “sole ground of the complainant’s failure to establish the allegation made against” him and everything else to be struck down.

He remarked, in the petition, the presidential reference against him for owning foreign properties can no longer be heard by the chairperson of the Supreme Judicial Council, Justice Khosa, and its other members because they “are no longer competent to hear it”. The members have shown “bias” against him as evident by their remarks in the reference dismissal verdict.

The government is exercising “direct and indirect control of the media, by effective undermining PEMRA’s independence” and promoting “one-sided narrative”, the petition said and asked for the court to “restrain the federal government, PEMRA and all agencies working under the government, from interfering in the dissemination of [his] interim replies”.

In another petition, he asked for a full bench to be formed to hear his petitions. The judge has already challenged the presidential reference against him.

