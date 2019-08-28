Judge recuses himself from hearing Sanaullah’s case over WhatsApp message

A judge of the Lahore anti-narcotics court has recused himself from hearing Rana Sanaullah’s case after he received a WhatsApp message.

Judge Masood Arshad said he received a WhatsApp message Wednesday morning that his services have been recalled. He said he could not, therefore, hear the drug trafficking case against the MNA.

Sanaullah, the head of PML-N’s Punjab chapter, had filed a bail plea. He was arrested on July 1 on charges of having ties to drug traffickers. The case hearing has now been adjourned till September 7.

If this hadn’t happened then I would have announced the verdict today, said the judge. Sanaullah’s lawyer said the fact that he got this message on WhatsApp was very strange. This is the death of democracy, he said.

A notification issued by the law ministry read that the services of three judges, including Judge Arshad, have been repatriated. The other two judges are Judge Muhammad Naeem Arshad and Judge Mushtaq Elahi. They were previously hearing Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shahbaz’s cases.

