Supreme Court announces verdict in Judge Arshad Malik video case

The Supreme Court announced on Friday morning its verdict in the Judge Arshad Malik video case.

The verdict was first reserved on August 20 and then announced on Friday by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa. The petitions were heard by a three-member bench comprising Justice Khosa, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed. In the written order, which will be uploaded on the Supreme Court website, the chief justice has raised five issues regarding the case.

These are: what forum should be looking at this case, how can it be proved that the video is true, how can it be proved that the video is genuine in front of a court of law through evidence, what is the impact on the Nawaz Sharif case and whether an investigation should be initiated against Judge Malik for misconduct.

The Lahore High Court will decide whether or not he is guilty of misconduct.

On Thursday, the Islamabad High Court repatriated the former accountability court judge to the Lahore High Court for initiation of “disciplinary proceedings” against him.

Judge Malik had sentenced former premier Nawaz Sharif to jail in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case. Nawaz’s daughter, Maryam Nawaz, had alleged that the accountability court judge was pressured into sentencing the former premier.

During an explosive press conference on July 6, Maryam had claimed the judge was blackmailed into convicting Nawaz without any evidence and had admitted that. According to her, Judge Malik had himself called PML-N leader Nasir Butt to his house to clear his conscience. She had also shown a video clip from their meeting.

Judge Malik, however, had said the video clip was not representative of their conversation. He had said it was cut and edited and was not reflective of what he said. The judge had said the PML-N, more notably Nawaz’s family, tried to bribe him during the former premier’s trial and when he didn’t cooperate, they threatened him.

On July 12, the IHC acting chief justice had asked the Ministry of Law to remove Judge Malik from his position as an accountability court judge until an investigation into the video scandal was completed.

The IHC said the disclosures made by the judge in his earlier press release and affidavit with regard to the video scandal “constitute acts of misconduct and violation of the code of conduct”.

“The disclosures and admissions made by Mr Mohammad Arshad Malik… prima facie, constitute acts of misconduct and violation of the code of conduct, which warrant initiation of disciplinary proceedings against him,” read the IHC notification.

“Therefore, the honourable chief justice of this court has been pleased to order to place the said judicial officer under suspension and repatriate [him] to his parent department i.e. Lahore High Court, Lahore with immediate effect, for disciplinary proceedings to be conducted in accordance with law.” The judge was also summoned to the IHC and informed about the orders.

