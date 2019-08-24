Saturday, August 24, 2019  | 22 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
JIT constituted to investigate murder of two Islamabad policemen

43 mins ago
 

Photo: Online

A JIT has been established to investigate the murder of two Islamabad policemen, the IG announced on Saturday.

Three days ago, the two law enforcers, Muhammad Saqlain and Khurram Shehzad, were killed in what appeared to be a targeted attack near Islamabad’s IJP Road.

The policemen were conducting snap checking within the remits of the Sabzi Mandi police station, when unidentified motorcyclists opened fire on them.

Related: Funeral prayers held for martyred Islamabad cops

Their funeral prayers were held the next day. Home Minister Ejaz Shah attended the funeral along with senior police officers. Saqlain was from Vehari while Shehzad was from Abbottabad.

SSP Amin Bukhari will head the JIT. SP Mustafa Tanweer, SP Zubair Sheikh and SP Saud Aziz will be part of the team.

A report is to submitted to the IG within 45 days.

Tell us what you think:

