Wednesday, August 21, 2019  | 19 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Local

Jhang man arrested for sexually abusing six-year-old

35 mins ago
 

A man was arrested on Tuesday for sexually abusing a child in Jhang’s Satellite Town.

The six-year-old victim’s father saw a Rs500 note in her hand and asked her where she got it from. She told him that a man had abused her and then gave her money in return.

The child’s father gathered their neighbours and they beat the man and took him to the police.

The accused was identified as 25-year-old Abdul Malik. A case was registered against him and Malik has confessed to his crime.

The police have started an investigation to find other victims.

People have demanded the government provide a safe space for children and award a serious punishment to the abuser.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
jhang sexual abuse
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Residents attempt to save Kandhkot village on self-help basis
Residents attempt to save Kandhkot village on self-help basis
local
Police Mobile Khidmat Markaz begins services in Rawalpindi
Police Mobile Khidmat Markaz begins services in Rawalpindi
local
DMC Korangi chairman slams KWSB MD over Karachi’s water woes
DMC Korangi chairman slams KWSB MD over Karachi’s water woes
local
 
 
 
 
 
DMC, KMC, KWSB, Karachi, Korangi, sewerage, water, MQM-P
 
MOST READ
Watch: PAF releases 'Azad' song on Pakistan’s 73rd Independence Day
Watch: PAF releases ‘Azad’ song on Pakistan’s 73rd Independence Day
Lahore woman who assaulted salesperson released on bail
Lahore woman who assaulted salesperson released on bail
Pakistan's leather exports down as fewer animals sacrificed this Eid
Pakistan’s leather exports down as fewer animals sacrificed this Eid
Third mild spell of rain expected today for Karachi
Third mild spell of rain expected today for Karachi
Drugs found in women's shoes at Lahore airport
Drugs found in women’s shoes at Lahore airport
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.