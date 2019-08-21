Jhang man arrested for sexually abusing six-year-old

A man was arrested on Tuesday for sexually abusing a child in Jhang’s Satellite Town.

The six-year-old victim’s father saw a Rs500 note in her hand and asked her where she got it from. She told him that a man had abused her and then gave her money in return.

The child’s father gathered their neighbours and they beat the man and took him to the police.

The accused was identified as 25-year-old Abdul Malik. A case was registered against him and Malik has confessed to his crime.

The police have started an investigation to find other victims.

People have demanded the government provide a safe space for children and award a serious punishment to the abuser.

