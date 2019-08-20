Tuesday, August 20, 2019  | 18 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Entertainment

Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon shine in Apple’s Morning Show trailer

2 hours ago
 

Apple has finally dropped a trailer for an upcoming series from its competing streaming service, Apple TV+.

The Morning Show stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carrell.

Carell plays a character who’s fired from a morning show in the wake of unspecified “allegations” against him. Jennifer Aniston plays his one-time co-host, a veteran anchor struggling to maintain her position in the face of an agist behind-the-scenes head honcho, played by Billy Crudup, who declares that her “sell-by date expired years ago.” Reese Witherspoon plays a reporter who’s brought in to give the show new blood, and who proves a threat to Anniston’s character.

The show is expected to focus on the interpersonal drama between the two main characters, rather than the journalistic side.

The series, like the streaming service itself, is expected to launch this fall.

TOPICS:
jennifer aniston The Morning Show
 
