ISPR denies India’s ‘blatant lies’ of Pakistani cross LoC action

Pakistan has denied India’s accusations of cross Line of Control action and that Pakistani commandos died in any such operation.

The director-general of the ISPR took to Twitter to refute the Indian claims and said these “blatant lies” were an attempt to divert the world’s attention from the “increased atrocities by Indian Occupation Forces” in Kashmir.

Indian allegations of cross LOC action by Pakistan and possession of bodies are mere propaganda. Such blatant lies / staged dramas are Indian disinformation manoeuvre to divert world attention from increased atrocities by Indian Occupation Forces inside IOJ&K. — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) August 3, 2019

Major General Asif Ghafoor’s tweet comes soon after India media claimed five to seven SSG commandos were killed in an “unsuccessful border action team operation that began on the night of July 31”.

Related: ‘Indian Army using cluster ammunition to target people along LoC’

India has in turn rejected Pakistan’s assertions that it has been using cluster ammunition to target people along the Line of Control.

Two people, including a four-year-old boy, were killed and 11 injured after the Indian Army used cluster ammunition against them in Neelum Valley on the night of July 30, read a statement issued on Saturday by the Pakistan Army. “This is a violation of the Geneva Convention and international humanitarian law,” said the ISPR. “The use of cluster ammunition is prohibited under the Convention on Cluster Ammunition.”

The ISPR said that the “blatant Indian aggression” shows their “true character” and moral standing. The Pakistan Army has urged international organisations to take notice of this.

A cluster munition, also known as cluster bomb, is a weapon containing multiple explosive submunitions. They can be dropped from an aircraft or fired from the ground or sea. It opens up mid-air and releases tens or hundreds of submunitions. Anybody within the strike area of the cluster munition is likely to be killed or critically injured.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.