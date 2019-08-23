Islamabad’s cat hotel has pets feline good 

Never worry about leaving your cats behind as a place in Islamabad promises to pamper them while you are away.

Gift A Pet-Pakistan offers all cat-related services, including grooming, boarding, and daycare. People can even buy and sell kittens. Located in PWD Colony’s Block B, the place currently houses 16 cats.

The owner, Adeel, came up with the idea for it two years ago. “I realised that there were no platforms or boarding facilities for cats. There was no place for people to drop their cats while they travel,” he said.

Adeel, a feline lover, is a computer science graduate. He works in the mornings and then takes care of the cats in the evenings.

He takes Rs500 per day to keep the cats and requests the owner to give their food and litter sand, separately.

The pets are kept in air-conditioned rooms. They are even given bubble baths and then a blow-dry.

There are times, however, when the workload increases. Adeel said that he had a lot of cats to take care of during Eid holidays. While Adeel does most of the work himself, he has another helper who works with him.

“I have left my cats so many times here,” said a girl who uses the facility regularly. “They take care of my pets just like their own.”

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.