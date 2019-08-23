Friday, August 23, 2019  | 21 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Living

Islamabad’s cat hotel has pets feline good 

1 hour ago
 

Photo: Gift A Pet-Pakistan/Facebook

Never worry about leaving your cats behind as a place in Islamabad promises to pamper them while you are away. 

Gift A Pet-Pakistan offers all cat-related services, including grooming, boarding, and daycare. People can even buy and sell kittens. Located in PWD Colony’s Block B, the place currently houses 16 cats.

Photo: Gift A Pet-Pakistan/Facebook

The owner, Adeel, came up with the idea for it two years ago. “I realised that there were no platforms or boarding facilities for cats. There was no place for people to drop their cats while they travel,” he said.

Adeel, a feline lover, is a computer science graduate. He works in the mornings and then takes care of the cats in the evenings.

Photo: Gift A Pet-Pakistan/Facebook

He takes Rs500 per day to keep the cats and requests the owner to give their food and litter sand, separately.

The pets are kept in air-conditioned rooms. They are even given bubble baths and then a blow-dry.

Photo: Gift A Pet-Pakistan/Facebook

There are times, however, when the workload increases. Adeel said that he had a lot of cats to take care of during Eid holidays. While Adeel does most of the work himself, he has another helper who works with him.

Photo: Gift A Pet-Pakistan/Facebook

“I have left my cats so many times here,” said a girl who uses the facility regularly. “They take care of my pets just like their own.”

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
cat Islamabad
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Check out this five star hotel for cats in Islamabad
Check out this five star hotel for cats in Islamabad
living
 
 
 
 
 
Cats, Hotel, Islamabad,
 
MOST READ
Lahore woman's family being threatened not to pursue murder case
Lahore woman’s family being threatened not to pursue murder case
Karachi’s Malir residents don't want authorities cleaning their area
Karachi’s Malir residents don’t want authorities cleaning their area
Hamza Ali Abbasi confirms he's marrying Naimal Khawar
Hamza Ali Abbasi confirms he’s marrying Naimal Khawar
Drugs found in women's shoes at Lahore airport
Drugs found in women’s shoes at Lahore airport
Target killers were working as security guards at Karachi University
Target killers were working as security guards at Karachi University
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.