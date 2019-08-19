Monday, August 19, 2019  | 17 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Culture

Islamabad artists turn utensils and toys into truck art

15 mins ago
 
Watch the video to see their unique skill

 
Islamabad truck art
 
