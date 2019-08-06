India’s Kashmir move undermines China’s sovereignty: Beijing

China said on Tuesday that India’s move to change the status of Jammu and Kashmir undermines its sovereignty, particularly with reference to strategically located Ladakh region.

India repealed on Monday articles 35A and 370 of its constitution, revoking special status granted to Indian-administered Kashmir. It also bifurcated the state into two union territories – Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. The former will have a legislature while the latter won’t.

Beijing was critical of the decision to turn Kashmir’s mostly Buddhist region of Ladakh into an administrative territory directly ruled by New Delhi.

Hua Chunying, a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry, said that China is always opposed to India’s inclusion of the Chinese territory, in the western sector of the China-India boundary, into its administrative jurisdiction.

“Recently India has continued to undermine China’s territorial sovereignty by unilaterally changing its domestic law,” the spokesperson said. “Such practice is unacceptable and will not come into force.”

Hua urged India to exercise “prudence in words and deeds” concerning the boundary question.

The spokesperson said China is also seriously concerned about the current situation in Indian-administered Jammu Kashmir. Hua said the relevant sides should refrain from taking actions that will unilaterally change the status quo and escalate tensions.

“We call on both India and Pakistan to peacefully resolve the relevant disputes through dialogue and consultation and safeguard peace and stability in the region,” the spokesperson added.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.