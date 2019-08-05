Indian rupee value drops amid Kashmir unrest

The Indian rupee value dropped on Monday amid unrest in Indian-Administered Kashmir.

It went up to INR 70.5 against the US dollar from INR 69.

The Chinese Yuan value dropping also had an effect on the Indian rupee.

Experts believe it may drop further. India repealed Article 370 of its constitution on Monday, removing the state of Jammu and Kashmir’s status as an autonomous state.

The repeal is expected to be met with widespread protests.

