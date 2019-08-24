Indian opposition leaders to visit Kashmir to ‘review’ situation

Indian opposition leaders will be visiting Jammu and Kashmir today (Saturday) to ‘review’ the situation in the region.

A curfew has been in place in the valley since August 5 when India repealed Article 370 of its constitution and revoked the special status granted to Kashmir. While the Indian government says things are getting back to normal, restrictions on movement, lack of internet and telephone access and global outcry says otherwise.

The New York Times also said that India’s claims of normalcy in the region are patently false, with at least 2,000 people being arrested since the curfew was put into place. This includes business leaders, human rights defenders, elected representatives, teachers, and students as young as 14, it said.

India’s opposition leaders have been calling out the government over the curfew and unilateral move to revoke Kashmir’s freedom. As part of that, several senior opposition leaders including Congress’ Rahul Gandhi, will be visiting Jammu and Kashmir.

Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma are other top Congress leaders other than Rahul Gandhi expected to visit. Indian news organisation NDTV reported that Azad was twice stopped at Jammu airport, most recently on Tuesday, and was “forcibly” sent back to Delhi on each occasion.

The leaders will go to Srinagar and plan to visit other parts of the state, if allowed. They will be the first political leaders to enter the state since the curfew was imposed.

Local leaders, including former chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah, have been arrested or placed under house arrest with warnings not to engage in any political activities.

But the Jammu and Kashmir Department of Information and Public Relations requested the opposition leaders not to visit Srinagar as it would “disturb the gradual restoration of normal life.”

“They would also be violating restrictions that are still there in many areas. Senior leaders should understand that top priority would be given to maintaining peace, order and preventing loss of human lives,” it tweeted.

