Indian man arrested for staying illegally in Pakistan

36 mins ago
 

The Federal Investigation Agency arrested on Saturday Indian man for staying illegally in Pakistan’s Gujranwala.

Pancham Tiwari was taken into custody near Larri Adda.

The FIA said that a man named Kamran had brought Tiwari to Pakistan on a fake passport 10 years ago. The documents were prepared with the help of some NADRA employees, said the agency.
A case has been registered against Tiwari and Kamran among others.

A Gujranwala court remanded the suspect into FIA’s custody for five days.

Gujranwala Indian man Pakistan
 
