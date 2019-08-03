‘Indian Army using cluster ammunition to target people along LoC’

Indian Army has been using cluster ammunition to target people along the Line of Control, said Pakistan Army in a statement on Saturday.

Two people, including a four-year-old boy, were killed and 11 injured after the Indian Army used cluster ammunition against them in Neelum Valley on the night of July 30, the statement said.

“This is a violation of the Geneva Convention and international humanitarian law,” according to the army’s media wing. “The use of cluster ammunition is prohibited under the Convention on Cluster Ammunition.” The ISPR said that the “blatant Indian aggression” shows their “true character” and moral standing.

The Pakistan Army has urged the international organisations to take notice of this.

A cluster munition, also known as cluster bomb, is a weapon containing multiple explosive submunitions. They can be dropped from an aircraft or fired from the ground or sea. It opens up mid-air and releases tens or hundreds of submunitions. Anybody within the strike area of the cluster munition are likely to be killed or critically injured.

For many years, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has expressed its deep concern about cluster munitions. In 2000, it called on states to stop using them because of the suffering caused by these weapons.

Norway launched the Oslo Process in February 2007 to deal with the issue. The process aimed to create an international treaty to prohibit cluster munitions that cause “unacceptable suffering” to people. After global follow-up conferences in Lima, Vienna, and Wellington, and regional meetings in Africa, Asia, Europe, and Latin America, more than a 100 adopted the Convention on Cluster Munitions was adopted on May 30, 2008.

The ICRC welcomed the adoption of this historic agreement prohibiting the use, production, stockpiling and transfer of cluster munitions.

