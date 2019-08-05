India’s actions will disrupt regional peace, PM tells Malaysia’s Mahathir

Prime Minister Imran Khan and his Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Mohamad spoke over the phone on Monday regarding the situation in Kashmir.

India has repealed articles 35A and 370 of its Constitution, revoking special status granted to Indian-Administered Kashmir. The move comes after India locked down Indian-Administered Kashmir, cut off internet and cell phone services and put senior leaders under house arrest. It also deployed thousands of additional troops to the region.

Related: Kashmir no longer autonomous state as India revokes special status

The Indian attempt to change the status of Kashmir is against United Nations resolutions, said PM Khan, adding that it will disrupt regional peace. Illegal actions of the Indian government will deteriorate the relations between the two neighbouring countries, he remarked.

The Malaysian PM said that his country is keeping an eye on the situation in Indian-administered Kashmir. He said that he is looking forward to meet PM Khan during the upcoming UNGA session.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.