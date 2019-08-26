India wants to send RSS ‘thugs’ to Kashmir: Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that India wants to the send ‘thugs’ of the right-wing Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh to Kashmir.

He claimed that these ‘thugs’ are being used to oppress the people in Kashmir even more.

India is trying to fool people by telling everyone that everything is okay in Kashmir. “If everything is fine, then why weren’t Indian politicians allowed to travel there?”

On August 24, a delegation of nine Indian opposition parties, led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, went to Kashmir to meet the people and party leaders in the region where restrictions have been imposed since the abrogation of Article 370.

The delegation, however, was not allowed to step out of Srinagar airport and was sent back an hour after landing in the city. So far, the Indian government has not allowed any political leader to enter the state ever since India withdrew its special status to Kashmir.

The curfew has been imposed for 21 days now, Qureshi said while speaking to the media in Multan. There is no food there, people are dying of hunger, the federal minister remarked.

He urged the human rights commissioner of the United Nation to take notice of the atrocities in the Indian-held Kashmir.

“We hope the Muslim community will help solve the issue,” he added.

The specter of nuclear war haunts tensions between India and Pakistan and the disputed territory of Kashmir could “provide the spark that lights South Asia’s nuclear fuse”, a US think tank has warned in its report.

The report was published Saturday by Stratfor, a geopolitical intelligence platform based in Austin, Texas. It also disputes the classification of Kashmir issue as India’s internal affair or a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan.

According to the report, the possibility of the conflict going nuclear has increased after Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh’s statement of abandoning India’s “no first use” doctrine.

It says that decades ago, the people of Kashmir were promised a plebiscite that never took place.

Tensions between Pakistan and India once again flared up after New Delhi earlier this month controversially revoked the autonomous status of the part of Jammu and Kashmir it controls.

Hours before its move, India curtailed movement and shut down phones and the internet, bringing in tens of thousands of troops to turn the main city of Srinagar into a fortress.

Several Indian and Pakistani soldiers have since been killed in skirmishes along the heavily militarized Line of Control.

Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since their independence from Britain in 1947.

They have fought two of their wars over the disputed Himalayan territory.

