India using brute force on Kashmiris, says AJK PM 

Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has expressed grave concern over the heavy deployment of the Indian military and paramilitary forces in the densely populated areas of Indian-administered Kashmir.

Speaking to a delegation of the Policy and Research Forum’s summer school, he said deteriorating human rights situation in Kashmir seeks the immediate intervention of the international community.

India is trying to suppress the indigenous Kashmir liberation movement through the use of brute force but Kashmiris are determined to achieve the right to self-determination, he said.

“The United Nations High Commissioner report has exposed Indian forces’ atrocities and gross violation of human rights in occupied Kashmir”, he said.

PM Haider further India has been continuously violating ceasefire line agreement and targeting civilian population particularly women, children, and aged persons.

Earlier, briefing the prime minister, Policy Research Forum Secretary Raja Muhammad Sajjad Khan said that over 200 applications were received from all over Pakistan for the summer school Programme, which is first of its kind in Azad Kashmir.

“During the one-month summer programme, different research tools and techniques were taught to the participants besides holding talks on different aspects of Kashmir”, Sajjad added.

