Saturday, August 3, 2019  | 30 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > News

India using brute force on Kashmiris, says AJK PM 

25 mins ago
 

Photo: Raja Farooq Haider/Facebook

Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has expressed grave concern over the heavy deployment of the Indian military and paramilitary forces in the densely populated areas of Indian-administered Kashmir. 

Speaking to a delegation of the Policy and Research Forum’s summer school, he said deteriorating human rights situation in Kashmir seeks the immediate intervention of the international community.

 India is trying to suppress the indigenous Kashmir liberation movement through the use of brute force but Kashmiris are determined to achieve the right to self-determination, he said. 

 “The United Nations High Commissioner report has exposed Indian forces’ atrocities and gross violation of human rights in occupied Kashmir”, he said. 

PM Haider further India has been continuously violating ceasefire line agreement and targeting civilian population particularly women, children, and aged persons. 

Earlier, briefing the prime minister, Policy Research Forum Secretary Raja Muhammad Sajjad Khan said that over 200 applications were received from all over Pakistan for the summer school Programme, which is first of its kind in Azad Kashmir. 

 “During the one-month summer programme, different research tools and techniques were taught to the participants besides holding talks on different aspects of Kashmir”, Sajjad added. 

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Raja Farooq Haider, Kashmir, IOK, Pakistan, India
 
MOST READ
Karachi, prepare for another two days of rain
Karachi, prepare for another two days of rain
Watch: Flooding causes Karachi's M9 motorway to shut down
Watch: Flooding causes Karachi’s M9 motorway to shut down
Heavy monsoon rains continue to batter Karachi
Heavy monsoon rains continue to batter Karachi
Karachi cop stops traffic and hearts with his good looks
Karachi cop stops traffic and hearts with his good looks
Police release FixIt campaigner Alamgir Khan
Police release FixIt campaigner Alamgir Khan
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.