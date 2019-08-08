India urges Pakistan to reconsider downgrading diplomatic ties

India has urged Pakistan to reconsider its decision to downgrade diplomatic ties over the Kashmir issue.

It said downgrading diplomatic ties was an attempt to “present an alarming picture to the world about bilateral relations”, according to the Times of India. The publication quoted the Ministry of External Affairs as saying India regretted the steps announced by Pakistan on Wednesday.

Pakistan has expelled the Indian high commissioner and recalled its own high commissioner from New Delhi. It also vowed to suspend bilateral trade between the two countries. This was in response to India repealing on Monday Article 370 and 35-A of its Constitution, revoking the special status granted to Kashmir It also bifurcated the state into two territories – Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

India has asserted that its decision on Jammu and Kashmir is an internal affair. It said Pakistan negatively perceiving India’s move is “not surprising” and claimed that Pakistan used such sentiments to “justify its cross-border terrorism”.

The UN recently expressed its concern about the state of human rights in Indian-Administered Kashmir. It said the communication blackout and restrictions were “deeply concerning”.

