India may stage ‘false flag operation’ in Kashmir: PM Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed on Thursday concerns that India might stage a “false flag operation” in Kashmir in an attempt to justify military action against Pakistan.

Pakistan would be forced to respond in case of an Indian attack, PM Khan told the New York Times in an interview.

“And then you are looking at two nuclear-armed countries eyeball to eyeball, and anything can happen,” the Pakistani premiere said.

Khan’s statement comes amid heightened tensions between the two countries after New Delhi controversially revoked the autonomous status of the part of Kashmir it controls.

India on August 5 ended the autonomous status of Muslim-majority Kashmir region, where a 30-year-old uprising against Indian rule has killed tens of thousands of people, mostly civilians.

Hours before its move, New Delhi curtailed movement and shut down phones and the internet, bringing in tens of thousands of troops to turn the main city of Srinagar into a fortress.

Several Indian and Pakistani soldiers have been killed in skirmishes along the heavily militarized Line of Control, forcing global powers to intervene.

The UNSC on August 16 also held a meeting on Kashmir in nearly 50 years. The UNSC members asked both Pakistan and India to refrain from taking unilateral actions.

U.S president Donald Trump is also trying to mediate the Kashmir dispute between Pakistan and India. He has spoken to both PM Khan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue and encouraged them to hold talks.

Khan, however, said that he doesn’t want to speak to Indian leaders anymore after his offers for dialogue were ignored.

“There is nothing more that we can do. There is no point in talking to them. I mean, I have done all the talking,” the Pakistani prime minister said.

“Unfortunately, now when I look back, all the overtures that I was making for peace and dialogue, I think they took it for appeasement.”

Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since independence from Britain in 1947.

They have fought two of their wars over the disputed Himalayan territory.

