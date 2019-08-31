Saturday, August 31, 2019  | 29 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
India just wants me dead, claims Sheikh Rasheed

1 hour ago
 

Photo: Online

Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed, who recently predicted that Pakistan and India will go to war in either October or November, has now said that Indian politicians have been wishing for his death. 

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a big mistake by revoking the autonomy of Indian-held Kashmir, he said while addressing a press conference in Lahore on Saturday. “Modi’s main agenda is to destroy Pakistan,” he said, adding that Muslims are treated as second-class citizens in India.

He warned Indian soldiers that even if they move towards Lahore or Azad Kashmir, they should know that Pakistan’s smart bombs will welcome them. “Our army is ready,” said the minister. However, he said it would be better for both nations to resolve the issue through dialogue.

The federal minister also said that no one from the opposition parties will get an NRO at any cost. Former president Asif Ali Zardari’s aides are looking to reach a compromise, he claimed. On the PML-N, he said that the party is soon going to be divided into two groups. “I don’t know if it will be led by Shehbaz Sharif or Chaudhry Nisar,” said the minister.

He announced that the Bahawalpur Railway Station will be inaugurated on September 6.

On the rains in Karachi, he said that it affected the schedules of many trains, especially freight trains. “Our plan is to run more freight trains,” Rasheed added.

