India is agitating its own Muslim population: President Alvi

India is travelling on a road that is very dangerous. It is agitating its own Muslim population, said President Arif Alvi while responding to Indian atrocities in Kashmir.

“India is playing with fire and it will burn the secularity of the country,” he said in an interview with Vice News.

They are living in a fool’s paradise if they think that they have resolved their problems by revoking Article 370 of its constitution and taking back the autonomy of the people in Indian-held Kashmir.

“There was relative peace before but they have encouraged terrorism by such actions,” he remarked. India is trying to control the population in Kashmir, he said. “There has been a hegemonistic intent to swallow Kashmir.”

The president said that India should withdraw the amendment it has made to its constitution. “Kashmir should be allowed to deliberate its own future.”

He stressed that Pakistan does not want war at any cost and “highly discouraged” India from starting it. “We don’t want war [but] we have the right to defend ourselves.”

India is refusing to talk to Pakistan and refusing to acknowledge that there is an issue, he added. The Kashmir issue cannot be resolved through bilateral dialogue because India “does not intend to talk to us”, he said, adding that there has never been a discussion and India tends to ignore its agreements. It doesn’t want Kashmir to “become an issue which can be settled between India and Pakistan and Kashmiri people,” said President Alvi.

The resolution passed by the United Nations acknowledged that Kashmir is not an India issue. “India is just trying to fool the world” by pushing this rhetoric, he said.

Pakistan has made efforts to internationalise the Kashmir issue after a long time, he said. “How can the world remain quiet when there are two parties who can resolve the issue but one of them doesn’t even want to talk?”

Pakistan will continue to highlight the issue on international forums, he vowed, adding that the media should pick up on the human rights violations and highlight them. “Kashmir will respond once the curfew has been lifted,” the president added.

