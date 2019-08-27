India has declared war against its own people: Arundhati Roy

India has waged a war against its own people, unlike Pakistan, says Indian author Arundhati Roy.

A video is doing the rounds on social media in which Roy accuses the Indian state of deploying the army to wage wars against minorities across the country. She stated that the Indian state has repetitively used the “army against its own people.”

She said that since its independence from British rule, the Indian military is being used to wage war against the Muslims of Hyderabad and Kashmir, Sikhs in Punjab, and Christians in Goa.

“The Indian State, from the moment it became a sovereign nation, from the moment it shook off the shackles of colonialism, it became a colonial state. It has waged war since 1947 in Kashmir, Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram, Telengana, Punjab, Goa and Hyderabad,” she says in the video.

Running a comparison between the states of India and Pakistan, she said, “The state of Pakistan has not deployed its army against its own people in the way the democratic Indian state has.”

The Booker prize-winning novelist is since being bashed on Twitter for her comments.

#ArundhatiRoy claims Pakistan has nvr deployed its military against its own people. Was she blind & deaf when 3M died in the Bangladesh genocide by Pak Army in 1971? Is she unaware of #Balochistan? She’s literally reading off a Pakistan ISI briefing note. https://t.co/09SyUHURF6 — Tarek Fatah (@TarekFatah) August 25, 2019

At the time when Pakistan is building at #UNSC for Kashmir, #ArundhatiRoy sold her soul long back just to stay in the limelight. India receives more threat then these pseudo intellectuals than the enemies at border.#ArundhatiRoy pic.twitter.com/veWjNZJE5K — ѕυяנєєт (@TheBharatGuy) August 26, 2019

A few Pakistanis also disagreed with Roy’s comments and appreciated those who have “no double standards” when assessing the state they belong to.

I respect Arundhati Roy immensely for mincing no words in her criticism of the Indian state and its human rights violations.

And I also respect Pakistani voices who are critical of human rights violations carried out by the Pakistani state.

I don’t have double standards. — Ayesha Ijaz Khan (@ayeshaijazkhan) August 25, 2019

Roy has long been seen as a controversial figure in India for voicing sensitive political views. She has long maintained the opinion that Kashmir needs to separated from India.

