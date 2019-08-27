Tuesday, August 27, 2019  | 25 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Geopolitics

India has declared war against its own people: Arundhati Roy

1 hour ago
 

India has waged a war against its own people, unlike Pakistan, says Indian author Arundhati Roy.

A video is doing the rounds on social media in which Roy accuses the Indian state of deploying the army to wage wars against minorities across the country. She stated that the Indian state has repetitively used the “army against its own people.”

She said that since its independence from British rule, the Indian military is being used to wage war against the Muslims of Hyderabad and Kashmir, Sikhs in Punjab, and Christians in Goa.

“The Indian State, from the moment it became a sovereign nation, from the moment it shook off the shackles of colonialism, it became a colonial state. It has waged war since 1947 in Kashmir, Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram, Telengana, Punjab, Goa and Hyderabad,” she says in the video.

Running a comparison between the states of India and Pakistan, she said, “The state of Pakistan has not deployed its army against its own people in the way the democratic Indian state has.”

The Booker prize-winning novelist is since being bashed on Twitter for her comments.

A few Pakistanis also disagreed with Roy’s comments and appreciated those who have “no double standards” when assessing the state they belong to.

Roy has long been seen as a controversial figure in India for voicing sensitive political views. She has long maintained the opinion that Kashmir needs to separated from India.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Arundhati Roy India Pakistan
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Arundhati Roy, India, Pakistan, Kashmir, minorities
 
MOST READ
Hamza Ali Abbasi weds Naimal Khawar
Hamza Ali Abbasi weds Naimal Khawar
'Hitman' killed boutique owner on Lahore's Bund Road: police 
‘Hitman’ killed boutique owner on Lahore’s Bund Road: police 
Lahore boutique owner shot dead over 'friendship challenge': police
Lahore boutique owner shot dead over ‘friendship challenge’: police
Lahore woman's family being threatened not to pursue murder case
Lahore woman’s family being threatened not to pursue murder case
Hamza Ali Abbasi confirms he's marrying Naimal Khawar
Hamza Ali Abbasi confirms he’s marrying Naimal Khawar
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.