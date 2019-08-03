India doesn’t want Trump’s help resolving the Kashmir issue

India has rejected US President Donald Trump’s second offer to mediate between Pakistan and India on the Kashmir issue.

It says the only dialogue to be had on the matter will be between Pakistan and India.

President Trump renewed his offer on Thursday and said he was ready to assist if the two countries wanted him to. He initially made the offer during a recent meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan in Washington. Pakistan welcomed the offer but India rejected it and denied he ever made the offer to them.

Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar met his US counterpart Mike Pompeo and, in a tweet following the meeting, said he reiterated that India would only speak to Pakistan on the Kashmir issue. “Have conveyed to American counterpart this morning in clear terms that any discussion on Kashmir, if at all warranted, will only be with Pakistan and only bilaterally,” he wrote.

But Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says India isn’t ready to sit down for two-way dialogue on the matter. He said they tell the world that it’s a matter requiring two-way dialogue but aren’t ready to engage in that dialogue. We knew India would respond this way, he said. He vowed to approach the UN.

Pakistan is also concerned that India has deployed another 28,000 troops in Kashmir.

