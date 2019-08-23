India diverting attention from genocide in Kashmir: PM Khan

India is engaging in different tactics just to divert attention from the ethnic cleansing and genocide in Indian-held Kashmir, said Prime Minister Imran Khan in a tweet on Friday.

“We are hearing Indian media claims that some terrorists from Afghanistan have entered [Indian-held Kashmir] for terrorist activities, while others have entered India’s southern regions,” he said, adding that such claims are “predictable” and only a diversion from its “reign of terror” in Kashmir.

He warned that the international community that the Indian government will “in all probability” even attempt a false flag operation.

A curfew in Kashmir Valley has been in place for 19 days. Stores are closed, streets are empty and communication lines are still cut off. There is no internet, no telephone and no television in Kashmir right now and Indian Army soldiers are stationed across the valley.

There are reports that over 10,000 people have been arrested by Indian forces in the past 18 days. The area has been locked down since August 5, when India repealed Article 370 of its constitution and revoked the special status given to Kashmir. It was an autonomous state before the repeal.

PM Khan even apprised German Chancellor Angela Merkel of the dire situation of human rights in India-administered Kashmir. He spoke to the chancellor over the phone about India’s unilateral actions to alter the disputed status of Kashmir and changing its demographic structure.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has written another letter to the United Nations about India’s human rights violations in Kashmir.

The letter, sent on Friday, was addressed to United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet. This is the second letter he has written to her.

His first letter was on August 4, followed by a telephone conversation on August 8.

In his letter, he asked her to take notice of the situation in Indian-held Kashmir. He highlighted the human rights violations in the region and asked the UN as well as the international community to “call upon India to rescind its unilateral actions, lift the curfew and other draconian measures”.

Qureshi also highlighted that India’s actions constitute flagrant violations of the UN Charter, relevant Security Council resolutions, international law and India’s own solemn commitments.

Pakistan has also approached the UN Security Council against India’s actions in Kashmir. The foreign minister and prime minister have called several of their counterparts to apprise them on the situation in Indian-held Kashmir.

