Sunday, August 25, 2019  | 23 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

India defends blocking politicians from visiting Kashmir

52 mins ago
 

Photo: AFP FILE

Indian authorities on Sunday defended blocking opposition politicians from visiting Muslim-majority Kashmir, saying it was to “avoid controversy” weeks after stripping the restive region of its autonomy and imposing a major clampdown.

India’s Hindu-nationalist government has been criticised by the main opposition Congress party over the contentious move on August 5 that brings Kashmir — which has waged an armed rebellion against Indian control since 1989 — under its direct rule.

The region remains under strict lockdown with movement limited and many phone and internet services cut, although authorities say they have been easing restrictions gradually.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, still a key figure in India as a scion of the powerful Nehru-Gandhi political dynasty, was earlier invited by local governor Satya Pal Malik to visit Kashmir.

But video released by Congress showed Gandhi questioning officials about why he was stopped from entering Kashmir’s main city of Srinagar at the airport on Saturday.

“The governor has said I’m invited. He has invited me so I have come but you’re saying I can’t go,” he said.

“And government is saying everything is OK, everything is normal. So if everything is normal, why are we not allowed out? It is a bit surprising.”

Regional police chief Dilbagh Singh told AFP police supported the decision.

“In an environment that is getting to normalcy, we didn’t want any controversial statement from anyone. That’s why they were asked to return from the airport itself,” Singh said.

Malik told the ANI news agency he invited Gandhi out of good will but that he then politicised the issue.

The controversy came as key pro-freedom group Hurriyat Conference, a coalition of local political parties, released its first official comments since the clampdown and called for locals to “resist at this critical juncture” New Delhi’s move.

“Each and every person must face the naked Indian brutality with courage… People should organise peaceful protests and demonstrations in their areas of residence,” Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani said in a statement obtained by AFP.

The Hurriyat Conference, which supports Kashmir’s right to choose whether it wants to be part of India or Pakistan, added that Pakistan and the wider Muslim community should “come forward to… help the besieged people”.

The call came as India’s home affairs ministry refuted a report by India’s News18 television on Sunday that the region was running out of lifesaving medicines, saying supplies were “slightly higher than the monthly average”.

 
TOPICS:
India Kashmir
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Lahore children organise peaceful protest for Kashmir
Lahore children organise peaceful protest for Kashmir
geopolitics
PM Imran Khan on protecting Kashmiris from Indian govt
PM Imran Khan on protecting Kashmiris from Indian govt
geopolitics
 
 
 
 
 
Kashmir, PM, Meeting, India, Pakistan
 
MOST READ
'Hitman' killed boutique owner on Lahore's Bund Road: police 
‘Hitman’ killed boutique owner on Lahore’s Bund Road: police 
Lahore woman's family being threatened not to pursue murder case
Lahore woman’s family being threatened not to pursue murder case
Hamza Ali Abbasi confirms he's marrying Naimal Khawar
Hamza Ali Abbasi confirms he’s marrying Naimal Khawar
Karachi’s Malir residents don't want authorities cleaning their area
Karachi’s Malir residents don’t want authorities cleaning their area
Pakistan gets its first 5G mobile internet service
Pakistan gets its first 5G mobile internet service
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.