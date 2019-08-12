India can do anything to divert attention from Kashmir: COAS

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Monday that India is trying to divert the world’s attention from occupied Jammu and Kashmir to the Line of Control and Pakistan, and for this purpose it can do anything.

The army chief said so during his visit to the LoC’s Bagh Sector, where he spent Eid with troops.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the government has initiated multiple efforts to redress the Kashmir crisis.

“Our resolve to solve the Kashmir dispute is as strong as [the] desire for peace,” General Bajwa said. “India is trying to shift the global attention away from IOJ&K to LoC and Pakistan and for this purpose it can do anything.”

Related: Pakistan celebrates Eidul Azha with special prayers for Kashmir

He said that New Delhi must not be given any opportunity to cover up the crimes it has been committing in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

“Our religion teaches us peace but also to sacrifice and standing for the truth,” the army chief told the troops.

“We stand with our brothers and sisters in Kashmir and no matter how much time and whatever effort it takes, we will prove equal to the challenge, in sha Allah.”

The government, Pakistan Army and the people of Pakistan have also been observing this Eid with simplicity in order to express solidarity with Kashmiris under Indian occupation.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.