Imran Khan won’t last for long: Rana Mashhood

PML-N’s Rana Mashhood says the country will see important developments in the next two to three months.

[Prime Minister] Imran Khan won’t last for long in these conditions, said Mashhood in an interview with SAMAA TV on Thursday.

The time has come for recovery from Jahangir Tareen, Faisal Vawda and Pervaiz Khattak, the former Punjab minister said, predicting that there would be mid-term elections in the country.

He said Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider should get an extension.

Criticising the incumbent government, he said the country is facing a historical defeat because of its foreign policies, he said.

