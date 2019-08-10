Imran Khan calls Bahrain king to brief him on Kashmir

Prime Minister Imran Khan telephoned King of Bahrain Sheikh Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa to tell him about the situation in Indian-Administered Kashmir and India’s violations of the UN Security Council resolutions.

PM Khan condemned India’s repeal of Article 370 of its constitution and said it is in violation of the UNSC resolution.

He said that Indian-Administered Kashmir is an internationally recognized disputed territory and no unilateral step taken by the Indian government can change the disputed status.

The premier stressed that international community must play its role to stop India from this irresponsible and unilateral action to maintain peace and stability of the region.

King Al-Khalifa said his government is closely monitoring the developments in Indian-Administered Kashmir with deep concern and hopes that all issues would be resolved through dialogue.

