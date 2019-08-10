Saturday, August 10, 2019  | 8 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Geopolitics

Imran Khan calls Bahrain king to brief him on Kashmir

3 hours ago
 

Prime Minister Imran Khan telephoned King of Bahrain Sheikh Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa to tell him about the situation in Indian-Administered Kashmir and India’s violations of the UN Security Council resolutions.

PM Khan condemned India’s repeal of Article 370 of its constitution and said it is in violation of the UNSC resolution.

He said that Indian-Administered Kashmir is an internationally recognized disputed territory and no unilateral step taken by the Indian government can change the disputed status.

The premier stressed that international community must play its role to stop India from this irresponsible and unilateral action to maintain peace and stability of the region.

King Al-Khalifa said his government is closely monitoring the developments in Indian-Administered Kashmir with deep concern and hopes that all issues would be resolved through dialogue.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
bahrain Imran Khan
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
imran khan, india, bahrain, kashmir, iok, artcle 370, kashmir issue, Shaikh Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa
 
MOST READ
House of Farooq Sattar's media coordinator ransacked in Karachi
House of Farooq Sattar’s media coordinator ransacked in Karachi
Karachi police arrest man behind 35-hour Saddar mobile mall heist
Karachi police arrest man behind 35-hour Saddar mobile mall heist
Watch: Two robbers loot grocery store in Lahore
Watch: Two robbers loot grocery store in Lahore
Kashmir no longer autonomous state as India revokes special status
Kashmir no longer autonomous state as India revokes special status
Karachi, Hyderabad to receive rain before Eid
Karachi, Hyderabad to receive rain before Eid
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.