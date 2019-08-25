‘Imran can’t talk about Kashmir when he killed Pakistan’s democracy’

PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has asked how Prime Minister Imran Khan could possibly talk about Kashmir when he was responsible for “the funeral of democracy in the country”.

He said someone who was stealing people’s human rights couldn’t possibly give Gilgit Baltistan rights. He was addressing a press conference in Skardu on Sunday.

He also wants the government to stop doing the opposition’s job. He wants the PTI to get out of the ‘opposition mindset’ and act like it is in government. If the government is going to do the opposition’s job then who’s left to do the government’s, asked the PPP chief. Bilawal has been in the region for the past couple of days to address rallies and meet residents.

The PPP is a federal-level party, not a fascist party, he said, taking a jab at the PTI. The MNA called out Prime Minster Imran Khan for “taking a U-turn on his promises” and vowed they would all stand together to snatch their rights.

He said the Modi government had turned issue into a flashpoint. He questioned why members of the Indian National Congress including Rahul Gandhi were barred from entering the valley.

