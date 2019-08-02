Friday, August 2, 2019  | 29 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Local

Illegal charged parking business running at Multan cattle market

3 hours ago
 

Photo: Online

An unidentified group of men is extorting money in the name of parking fees from people visiting the Maweshi Mandi (cattle market) in Multan.

The authorities, however, say they are not aware of any such group.

For every goat you purchase, the group will take Rs50 from you.

“They are asking me to pay Rs100 for no reason,” lamented one visitor.

Karachi's cattle market is expanding, for better or for worse

Asghar Khan, an official of the district administration, said no parking stand has been placed by the government at the market. If such a stand has been set up, it will be brought to the notice of the deputy commissioner and there will be an inquiry, he said.

The police said 12 people from two groups extort approximately Rs60,000 daily from the public under the guise of parking fees.

An inquiry will be initiated soon, the law enforcers said.

TOPICS:
cattle market Multan
 




 
 
 
 
 
 

 
