I don’t have power, I can only talk: Mayor Akhtar

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar said on Sunday that he did not have the power and he could only talk, as heavy rains inundated large swathes of the megapolis and resulted in at least 11 deaths.

Akhtar said so while speaking to the media after visiting different areas of the city. He said there had been certain reasons for the destruction caused across the megapolis.

“No work has been done on the city’s infrastructure for the past 10 to 12 years,” the mayor said.

“Shahrae Faisal is submerged in rainwater at six to seven locations. New Karachi, Surjani Town, Malir, Landhi and other areas have been presenting the sight of a disaster.”

He requested the Sindh chief minister to declare the city “disaster-struck”.

Akhtar lamented that the city generating highest revenue in the country has no one to worry about its problems.

“Tomorrow, there’s Eid and the masses will sacrifice animals. Where will they sacrifice animals? Where will they go for it?” he said.

The mayor once again blamed the provincial government for the city’s woes. “Neither the Sindh government does anything, not does it let anyone do.”

He said the city requires funds worth Rs1,000 billion for its infrastructure.

“It is useless to construct roads. Currently, the city needs [development of] infrastructure and a sewerage system,” Akhtar told reporters.

He said even if Rs50 billion were to be spent in place of Rs500 million, it would still be of no good without fixing the city’s sewerage system.

The mayor questioned where the revenue generated from Karachi was being spent.

“I do not have the power. I can only talk,” he said. “But the ones having the power should do something.”

Akhtar further requested the Pakistan Army to rescue the people stuck in low-lying areas after heavy rains triggered flash floods there.

