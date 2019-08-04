Hurriyet leader Yasin Malik’s wife concerned about his life

Mishal Malik, the wife of Hurriyet leader Yasin Mailk, has expressed concerns about the life of her husband, saying that she has no information on his whereabouts.

Yasin, the chairman of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front, was taken into custody from Indian-administered Kashmir in February 2019. He was incarcerated at New Delhi’s Tihar Jail.

However, Yasin’s wife has expressed concerns about his life as there has been no clue of her husband, who is said to be in poor health.

In her video message, Mishal urged the world fraternity to pressurize New Delhi on the matter of her husband. She demanded the Indian authorities inform as to why her husband was not shifted to a hospital.

“He is being tortured in solitary confinement and not being hospitalized,” the wife of JKLF leader said, accusing the Indian authorities of slowly “taking him to death”.

She said she is unable to contact her husband and does not know what is happening to him.

Mishal said there have been rumours about Yasin not being at Tihar jail. She appealed to the world to raise a voice for her husband.

The wife of the JKLF leader warned that if anything happened to her husband, then the Indian state would be responsible for it.

