HOME > Local

House of Farooq Sattar’s media coordinator ransacked in Karachi

35 mins ago
 
Robbers stole money, mobile phones and jewellery



The house of former MQM leader Farooq Sattar's media coordinator was robbed in Karachi Saturday night. 

Robbers entered Nazia Ali's house, located in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, at around 4:30am and ransacked it.

They spent approximately two and a half hours inside the two-floor house and stole mobile phones, expensive jewellery and money.

TOPICS:
Karachi robbery
 
