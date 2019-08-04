Sunday, August 4, 2019 | 1 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
HOME
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
VIDEO
MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
TRENDING NOW
Ali Zaidi wants Karachi residents to help clean the city
Petition filed against ‘vulgar’ TikTok in Lahore High Court
Osman Khalid Butt weighs in on the Mahira-Firdous Jamal issue
Seven killed in traffic accident on Chaman-Quetta road
Toggle navigation
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
WORLD CUP
VIDEO
HOME
>
Local
House of Farooq Sattar’s media coordinator ransacked in Karachi
S. Shahnawaz Ali
35 mins ago
Robbers stole money, mobile phones and jewellery
The house of former MQM leader Farooq Sattar's media coordinator was robbed in Karachi Saturday night.
Robbers entered Nazia Ali's house, located in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, at around 4:30am and ransacked it.
They spent approximately two and a half hours inside the two-floor house and stole mobile phones, expensive jewellery and money.
Follow SAMAA English on
Facebook
,
Twitter,
and
Instagram
.
TOPICS:
Karachi
robbery
RELATED STORIES
Ali Zaidi wants Karachi residents to help clean the city
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Karachi police arrest man behind 35-hour Saddar mobile mall heist
20 hours ago
20 hours ago
Only eight cattle markets in Karachi are legal
23 hours ago
23 hours ago
Tell us what you think:
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published.
Comment
Name
nazia ali, farooq sattar, karachi, gulshan-e-iqbal, gulshan, robbery, theft,
MOST READ
Karachi, prepare for another two days of rain
Watch: Flooding causes Karachi's M9 motorway to shut down
Karachi cop stops traffic and hearts with his good looks
Heavy monsoon rains continue to batter Karachi
Police release FixIt campaigner Alamgir Khan
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
SAMAA FM
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.