Food

Hotel on Karachi’s Sharae Faisal fined for poor kitchen hygiene

2 hours ago
 
Expired food items were being used



The Sindh Food Authority fined on Saturday Hotel Mehran Rs200,000 for poor hygiene in its kitchen. 

The hotel is located on Karachi's Sharae Faisal. The authority's District South team conducted a license inspection at the hotel, led by Operations Director Toufeeq Ahmed Qureshi and Operations Deputy Director Tariq Ahmed Qureshi.

The team found that good manufacturing practices were only partly followed and there were unsanitary conditions in the kitchen.

Expired food products and spoiled ingredients were being used in the food and unauthorized food colouring was being used. It also found that the containers used to store spices in the kitchen were in a poor state and the washing of utensils was not properly managed.

The hotel had documentation records but the certificates were expired. The team took samples of the food colouring and has sent them for testing.

It has given the hotel a week to improve the sanitation conditions. If the test results for the food colouring are not favourable, a heavier fine will be imposed.

The authority conducted the raid after a complaint was received.

