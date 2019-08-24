‘Hitman’ killed boutique owner on Lahore’s Bund Road: police 

A hitman was hired to kill a boutique owner on Lahore’s Bund Road, the police revealed on Saturday.

They said that her murder was planned by a suspect in Dubai.

Amna Hussain was shot dead on August 10 while she was taking a Careem ride to Liberty.

Her best friend, who the police took into their custody, said that Hussain had a fight over money with someone two days before she was killed.

The police said that they are trying to trace the shooter.

Amna’s father, Ghulam Hussain, had earlier revealed that his family was being threatened to stop them from pursuing the murder case. “My son, who studies at SKANS School of Accountancy, was standing outside the college when some men approached him to told him to withdraw the case,” he told SAMAA TV on its programme Naya Din on August 21.

Amna, his daughter, didn’t have any rivalries. She was just running a small boutique with her sister, he said. “We have no enemies. I don’t know how someone can kill anyone so ruthlessly,” he said.

