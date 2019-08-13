Tuesday, August 13, 2019  | 11 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Heavy rains could generate flooding in Punjab, KP: PMD

1 hour ago
 

Residents look out from their houses at a flooded area during heavy monsoon rains in Karachi on July 30. Photo: AFP

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has warned that heavy rain falls could generate ‘urban flooding’ in various cities of Pakistan, including Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Lahore from August 13 to 17.

Another rain system, which was developed over northwest Bay of Bengal, is likely to enter Pakistan from Rajasthan.

The PMD said in an advisory that rains and thunderstorm are likely to hit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir from Tuesday to Saturday.

The PMD forecasts more rains in various area of Sindh, including Sukkur, Larkana, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Thatta and Karachi from August 13 to 17.

However, PMD Director General Muhammad Riaz told SAMAA TV on Monday that the system that brought heavy rain to Karachi days before is over. It is likely to drizzle in the city.

The PMD said it had advised the authorities to take precautionary measures.

