Heavy rain to pour in Karachi Saturday night

A new rain system has entered Sindh and heavy rain will pour in Karachi tonight (Saturday night).

The Pakistan Meteorological Department’s chief meteorologist, Sardar Sarfaraz, has said that heavy rain has been forecast in Karachi from Saturday night till August 12 morning.

In some areas of Karachi, light rain has already begun. It is raining in Malir, Korangi, DHA, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, on II Chundrigar Road and Sharae Faisal. It also drizzled in some areas Friday night.

Water has begun to gather on the streets and the road near Governor House is inundated. So far, 32mm of rain has been recorded at the airport and 25mm in Gulistan-e-Jauhar. Water is gathering at Empress Market and its surrounding areas.

Two people have been electrocuted to death so far.

Sarfaraz told SAMAA TV that this system is stronger than the last one. He predicts that between 80 and 100mm of rainfall will be recorded this time around.

There is a threat of urban flooding in District Malir and District West. K-Electric has said that if low-lying areas flood, it will cut off power to them. The company is taking this safety precaution to avoid any more deaths. It has informed Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani and others of this decision.

The power supply company has also cancelled the leaves of all its staff, from operational staff to senior officers.

During the last spell of rain in Karachi on July 29 and 30, 20 people were electrocuted to death. NEPRA, the country’s power regulatory authority, has blamed K-Electric for their deaths. It recently ordered the company to pay the victims’ families compensation.

NEPRA says K-Electric’s negligence, incompetence and power power transmission system were at fault. Ahead of the rains, K-Electric wrote a letter to the commissioner and other authorities, asking for help during the rain. It asked them to remove water from around electric poles and establish an emergency hotline for better communication.

