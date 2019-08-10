Saturday, August 10, 2019  | 8 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Environment

Heavy rain to pour in Karachi Saturday night

1 hour ago
 

Residents look out from their houses at a flooded area during heavy monsoon rains in Karachi on July 30. Photo: AFP

A new rain system has entered Sindh and heavy rain will pour in Karachi tonight (Saturday night).

The Pakistan Meteorological Department’s chief meteorologist, Sardar Sarfaraz, has said that heavy rain has been forecast in Karachi from Saturday night till August 12 morning.

In some areas of Karachi, light rain has already begun. It is raining in Malir, Korangi, DHA, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, on II Chundrigar Road and Sharae Faisal. It also drizzled in some areas Friday night.

Water has begun to gather on the streets and the road near Governor House is inundated. So far, 32mm of rain has been recorded at the airport and 25mm in Gulistan-e-Jauhar. Water is gathering at Empress Market and its surrounding areas.

Two people have been electrocuted to death so far.

Related: Karachi rain: Two people electrocuted to death

Sarfaraz told SAMAA TV that this system is stronger than the last one. He predicts that between 80 and 100mm of rainfall will be recorded this time around.

There is a threat of urban flooding in District Malir and District West. K-Electric has said that if low-lying areas flood, it will cut off power to them. The company is taking this safety precaution to avoid any more deaths. It has informed Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani and others of this decision.

The power supply company has also cancelled the leaves of all its staff, from operational staff to senior officers.

During the last spell of rain in Karachi on July 29 and 30, 20 people were electrocuted to death. NEPRA, the country’s power regulatory authority, has blamed K-Electric for their deaths. It recently ordered the company to pay the victims’ families compensation.

NEPRA says K-Electric’s negligence, incompetence and power power transmission system were at fault. Ahead of the rains, K-Electric wrote a letter to the commissioner and other authorities, asking for help during the rain. It asked them to remove water from around electric poles and establish an emergency hotline for better communication.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Karachi Rain
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
K-Electric, Karachi, rain, weather, malir, pakistan, meteorologist, met department
 
MOST READ
House of Farooq Sattar's media coordinator ransacked in Karachi
House of Farooq Sattar’s media coordinator ransacked in Karachi
Karachi police arrest man behind 35-hour Saddar mobile mall heist
Karachi police arrest man behind 35-hour Saddar mobile mall heist
Watch: Two robbers loot grocery store in Lahore
Watch: Two robbers loot grocery store in Lahore
Kashmir no longer autonomous state as India revokes special status
Kashmir no longer autonomous state as India revokes special status
Karachi, Hyderabad to receive rain before Eid
Karachi, Hyderabad to receive rain before Eid
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.