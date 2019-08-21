Tuesday, August 20, 2019  | 18 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Sports

Hasan Ali ties the knot with Samia Arzu

August 21, 2019
 
Their wedding ceremony was held at a Dubai hotel



Pakistani pacer Hasan Ali tied the knot with Samia Arzu in Dubai on Tuesday.

The wedding ceremony was held at a Dubai hotel. It was attended by close relatives and friends of the couple.

Pakistani spinner Shadab Khan also attended the event.

Hasan also shared his picture along with wife Samia. The fast bowler was wearing a 'sherwani', while Samia donned a red bridal outfit.



A day earlier, the couple had a photo-shoot in Dubai. Their pictures had gone viral on social media.

Later in the day, the Pakistani pacer had also celebrated his mehndi.


