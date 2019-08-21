Tuesday, August 20, 2019 | 18 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
HOME
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
VIDEO
MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
TRENDING NOW
Hasan Ali ties the knot with Samia Arzu
Mayor Akhtar urges Karachiites for civil disobedience
Pakistan plans to take Kashmir issue to ICJ: PM’s aide
Six Indian soldiers killed in retaliatory fire across LoC: ISPR
Sports
Hasan Ali ties the knot with Samia Arzu
Samaa Digital
August 21, 2019
Their wedding ceremony was held at a Dubai hotel
Pakistani pacer Hasan Ali tied the knot with Samia Arzu in Dubai on Tuesday.
The wedding ceremony was held at a Dubai hotel. It was attended by close relatives and friends of the couple.
Pakistani spinner Shadab Khan also attended the event.
Hasan also shared his picture along with wife Samia. The fast bowler was wearing a 'sherwani', while Samia donned a red bridal outfit.
A day earlier, the couple had a photo-shoot in Dubai. Their pictures had gone viral on social media.
Later in the day, the Pakistani pacer had also celebrated his mehndi.
TOPICS:
Hasan ali
Samia Arzu
