Monday, August 19, 2019
Hasan Ali celebrates his mehndi in Dubai
Samaa Digital
August 20, 2019
The Pakistani pacer will tie the knot on Tuesday
Pakistani cricketer Hasan Ali is all set to tie the knot with Samia Arzu in Dubai on Tuesday. The actor celebrated his mehndi today.
The Pakistani pacer was dressed in a 'green kurta'. The event was also attended by spinner Shadab Khan.
Hasan's male relatives and friends were seen wearing orange kurtas at the function.
The Pakistani pacer will not be a part of the pre-season camp in the first week on account of his wedding.
Also he will not be attending a scheduled fitness test on August 20.
TOPICS:
Hasan ali
mehndi
